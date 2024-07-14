Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A medical ‘right to repair’ can empower consumers — and save lives

By Natasha Tusikov, Associate Professor, Criminology, Department of Social Science, York University, Canada
The ‘right to repair’ empowers consumers to fix and modify the products they purchase. When it comes to medical devices, the right to repair can help save lives.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Young Australians feel they are ‘missing out’ on being young: new research
~ Injectables for high blood pressure are in the works. Could they mean no more daily pills?
~ No room for nuclear power, unless the Coalition switches off your solar
~ Mental health targets aren’t enough – unless NZ backs them up with more detail and funding
~ The WA government spent $8 million on Coldplay – but this tourism sugar hit comes at the expense of local music
~ The Trump assassination attempt has historical precedents — and future security implications
~ The close links between the worlds of business and sport
~ Early or not? Trudeau and Ford eye one another over when to call elections
~ Training AI requires more data than we have — generating synthetic data could help solve this challenge
~ Canada’s alcohol deficit: The public cost of alcohol outweighs government revenue
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter