Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Training AI requires more data than we have — generating synthetic data could help solve this challenge

By A.T. Kingsmith, Lecturer, Liberal Arts and Sciences, OCAD University
The rapid rise of generative artificial intelligence like OpenAI’s GPT-4 has brought remarkable advancements, but it also presents significant risks.

One of the most pressing issues is model collapse, a phenomenon where AI models trained on largely AI-generated content tend to degrade over time. This degradation occurs as AI models lose information about their true underlying data distribution, resulting in increasingly similar and less diverse outputs full of biases and errors.

As the internet becomes flooded…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
