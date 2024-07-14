Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A bloodied, defiant Trump could become the defining image of the US election

By Emma Shortis, Adjunct Senior Fellow, School of Global, Urban and Social Studies, RMIT University
There have been a series of tipping points in the campaign so far, and this may well be the decisive one. It could turn Trump from a martyr to a saint in the eyes of his supporters.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tanzania’s election laws make it hard to build political opposition – what needs to change
~ How old are South African fossils like the Taung Child? New study offers an answer
~ Attempted assassination of Trump: The long history of violence against U.S. presidents
~ ‘One inch from a potential civil war’ – near miss in Trump shooting is also a close call for American democracy
~ First Person: Filipino elderly ex-prisoner’s joy of ‘sleeping and eating’
~ Inflatable wonders or graveyards? Hong Kong exhibition triggers an outpouring of mockery
~ Remembering Wallace J. Nichols: the blue mind scientist who explained our human connection to water
~ Barbie, The Bear and the fashion duchess who loved Elvis: what you should see, do and read this week
~ Watching sports is good for you – thanks to its social bonding effects
~ Wole Soyinka at 90: writer and activist for justice
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter