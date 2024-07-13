Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Inflatable wonders or graveyards? Hong Kong exhibition triggers an outpouring of mockery

By Oiwan Lam
Many said the white “inflatable Stonehenge” looked like tombstones and the green-lit “inflatable Pyramids” looked like the green tents that police use to cover dead bodies after road accidents:


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ First Person: Filipino elderly ex-prisoner’s joy of ‘sleeping and eating’
~ Remembering Wallace J. Nichols: the blue mind scientist who explained our human connection to water
~ Barbie, The Bear and the fashion duchess who loved Elvis: what you should see, do and read this week
~ Watching sports is good for you – thanks to its social bonding effects
~ Wole Soyinka at 90: writer and activist for justice
~ Young people led surge for smaller parties but no Reform ‘youthquake’, says UK election survey
~ Biden isn’t the first to struggle to pop the presidential bubble that divides him from the public
~ Insights from the NATO summit: Why another Donald Trump presidency would doom the alliance
~ Re-reading Alice Munro in the light of the secrets she kept and pain she caused
~ In Guinea, Fears of Torture of Forcibly Disappeared Opponents
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter