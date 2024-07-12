Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Remembering Wallace J. Nichols: the blue mind scientist who explained our human connection to water

By Easkey Britton, Post-doctoral Research Fellow on Oceans and Human Health, University of Galway
Wallace J. Nichols, who recently died age 56, was the first to clarify the link between neuroscience and the healing power of the ocean.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Barbie, The Bear and the fashion duchess who loved Elvis: what you should see, do and read this week
~ Watching sports is good for you – thanks to its social bonding effects
~ Wole Soyinka at 90: writer and activist for justice
~ Young people led surge for smaller parties but no Reform ‘youthquake’, says UK election survey
~ Biden isn’t the first to struggle to pop the presidential bubble that divides him from the public
~ Insights from the NATO summit: Why another Donald Trump presidency would doom the alliance
~ Re-reading Alice Munro in the light of the secrets she kept and pain she caused
~ In Guinea, Fears of Torture of Forcibly Disappeared Opponents
~ Iran: New President Should Confront Rights Abuses
~ Donald Trump wants to reinstate a spoils system in federal government by hiring political loyalists regardless of competence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter