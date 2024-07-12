Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Insights from the NATO summit: Why another Donald Trump presidency would doom the alliance

By Stephen Saideman, Paterson Chair in International Affairs, Carleton University
NATO’s primary tenet is that an attack on one member is an attack on all. Donald Trump has made clear that he won’t uphold that core principle, putting the future of NATO at risk if he’s re-elected.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
