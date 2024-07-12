Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five of this summer’s best fiction reads

By Sally O'Reilly, Honorary Associate in Creative Writing, The Open University
Alice Kelly, Assistant Professor of Literature and History, University of Warwick
Emily Zobel Marshall, Reader in Postcolonial Literature, Leeds Beckett University
Jane McBride, PhD in, University of Galway
Scarlett Baron, Associate Professor in Department of English, UCL
Looking for a great read to take on holiday with you? We had our experts review some of the hottest books of 2024. From love stories to tales of murders and food, there’s something for every fiction lover.

Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar


How do we make meaning out of death, especially when it is violent and senseless? This question preoccupies Cyrus Shams, the protagonist of Iranian-American poet Kaveh Akbar’s debut novel, Martyr!.

Cyrus is trying to make sense of the death of his mother, Roya, in an aeroplane shot down by US military forces over the Persian Gulf. In the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
