VCA graduate Kristina Ross set her novel at a ‘vicious, cutthroat’ famous drama school. She says she wrote it for young actors
By Joanna Mendelssohn, Honorary Senior Fellow, School of Culture and Communication. Editor in chief, Design and Art of Australia Online, The University of Melbourne
Kristina Ross was awarded the last Australian/Vogel Literary Award for her novel, First Year, a book that may – or may not – inspire students to attend drama school.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, July 11, 2024