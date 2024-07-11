Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why saline lakes are the canary in the coalmine for the world’s water resources

By Babak Zolghadr-Asli, QUEX Joint PhD Candidate, Centre for Water Systems, University of Exeter, and Sustainable Minerals Institute, The University of Queensland
Ahmad Ferdowsi, Adjunct Lecturer, University of Applied Science and Technology, and Research Assistant, Department of Water Engineering and Hydraulic Structures, Semnan University
Kaveh Madani, Director of the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health (UNU-INWEH), United Nations University
The water levels of saline lakes depend on a delicate balance between water inputs and outputs. This means they can provide an early warning of disruptions to our water resources.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Junk food is promoted online to appeal to kids and target young men, our study shows
~ Australian army private and husband charged with allegedly spying for Russia
~ VCA graduate Kristina Ross set her novel at a ‘vicious, cutthroat’ famous drama school. She says she wrote it for young actors
~ Lithuania: Don’t Leave Global Ban on Cluster Munitions
~ Boeing plea deal: The manufacturer has a long road ahead to regain public trust
~ Criminalizing coercive control may seem like a good idea, but could it further victimize women?
~ A nation reinvented: 40 years on from its 1984 victory, the Fourth Labour Government still defines NZ
~ Belarus: Nobel Laureate Ales Bialiatski must be released amid reports of deteriorating health
~ World News in Brief: Concern mounts over fate of El Fasher, call for consensus over South Sudan elections, indigenous rights in Brazil
~ Abortion restrictions harm mental health, with low-income women hardest hit
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter