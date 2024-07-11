Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Criminalizing coercive control may seem like a good idea, but could it further victimize women?

By Eden Hoffer, PhD Student in the Faculty of Information and Media Studies, Western University
C. Nadine Wathen, Professor & Canada Research Chair in Mobilizing Knowledge on Gender-Based Violence, Western University
Like mandatory charging policies, criminalizing coercive control could turn out to be harmful to the victim-survivors they were intended to protect.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
