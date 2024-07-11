Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

World News in Brief: Concern mounts over fate of El Fasher, call for consensus over South Sudan elections, indigenous rights in Brazil

UN humanitarians “remain gravely concerned” over the daily fighting that continues to rage in and around the Sudanese city of El Fasher, UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said on Thursday.


© United Nations -
