Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

World-first study decodes the DNA structure of a 52,000-year-old woolly mammoth sample

By Parwinder Kaur, Associate Professor | Director, DNA Zoo Australia, The University of Western Australia
Thousands of years ago, a woolly mammoth died in Siberia. Its fragile DNA underwent a remarkable transformation, and we can still analyse it today.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World News in Brief: Concern mounts over fate of El Fasher, call for consensus over South Sudan elections, indigenous rights in Brazil
~ Abortion restrictions harm mental health, with low-income women hardest hit
~ Friday essay: ‘like being hungry’ – loneliness afflicts nearly 1 in 3 Australians. It can be devastating, but can spark creativity or change
~ Cryptosporidiosis: what to know as gastro surges among Australian children
~ 3 signs your diet is causing too much muscle loss – and what to do about it
~ How does Australia’s progressive tax system work – and what is ‘bracket creep’?
~ The return of Bladerunner the humpback and Spilt Fin the killer whale – a cautionary tale about seafaring vessels
~ Supermarket concentration benefits stores, not shoppers. It’s time to split Foodstuffs – not make it stronger
~ Guinea: Authorities must immediately release detained activists
~ ‘Dark Day’ in Malawi for Rights of LGBT People
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter