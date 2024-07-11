A fixation on ‘clean eating’ can be harmful – and perfectionists may be at greater risk of taking it too far
By Verity B. Pratt, PhD Candidate, School of Science, Technology and Health, York St John University
Andrew P. Hill, Professor of Sport and Exercise Psychology, York St John University
Daniel Madigan, Professor of Sport and Health Psychology, York St John University
Clean eating diets have become increasingly popular over the past few years. This style of eating emphasises consuming whole foods and avoiding processed foods (even minimally processed foods) as much as possible.
Given how important diet is for our health, we might assume that the better your diet is, the better your health will be. But as one clean eating influencer has revealed, being too restrictive…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, July 11, 2024