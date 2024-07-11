Tolerance.ca
Russia’s July 8 Attack on a Children’s Hospital in Ukraine

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Emergency services work at the site of Okhmatdyt children’s hospital hit by Russian missiles, in Kyiv, Ukraine, July 8, 2024.  © 2024 AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka (Kyiv) - Russian forces’ strikes on multiple cities in Ukraine on July 8, 2024, killed at least 42 civilians, including five children, and injured at least 190, according to Ukrainian authorities. The attacks also caused significant damage to vital infrastructure, including the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital in Kyiv, the country’s largest children’s hospital.The hospital’s director told the UN Security…


