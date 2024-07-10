Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NZ Rugby’s big test: can it select the right boardroom players for the modern game?

By Tracy Molloy, Senior Lecturer in Sport Governance, Law & Ethics, Auckland University of Technology
Geoff Dickson, Director of the Centre for Sport and Social Impact, La Trobe University
Lesley Ferkins, Professor, Sport Leadership & Governance, Auckland University of Technology
A complex and hard-fought battle over how the national game should be governed comes to a head at NZ Rugby’s annual general meeting tomorrow.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Anyone for obstacle course swimming? How some of the more unusual Olympic Games sports came to be
~ What’s the difference between ‘man flu’ and flu? Hint: men may not be exaggerating
~ Not quite a street, not quite a road – why ‘stroads’ are disasters of urban planning, and how to fix them
~ Bhutan: Urgently Reform Justice System, Prison Conditions
~ UN rights council condemns Myanmar abuses, urges immediate action
~ Climate change may cause lake phytoplankton to become predatory, putting more CO2 into the atmosphere
~ Librarians have good reasons to ‘weed’ books from their shelves. Why is book removal so controversial?
~ Think you’ve decided what to buy? Actually, your brain is still deciding – even as you put it in your basket
~ How should I factor AI into my decision about what to study after school?
~ ‘Knowledge keeps the fires burning’: how ancient Indigenous wisdom can transform our battle against climate change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter