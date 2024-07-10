Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Not quite a street, not quite a road – why ‘stroads’ are disasters of urban planning, and how to fix them

By Liam Davies, Lecturer in Sustainability and Urban Planning, RMIT University
The term stroad is portmanteau of street and road. Stroads try to be both a thoroughfare for vehicles, and a place for people. Typically they fail at both, and the result is unpleasant for everyone.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Anyone for obstacle course swimming? How some of the more unusual Olympic Games sports came to be
~ What’s the difference between ‘man flu’ and flu? Hint: men may not be exaggerating
~ NZ Rugby’s big test: can it select the right boardroom players for the modern game?
~ Bhutan: Urgently Reform Justice System, Prison Conditions
~ UN rights council condemns Myanmar abuses, urges immediate action
~ Climate change may cause lake phytoplankton to become predatory, putting more CO2 into the atmosphere
~ Librarians have good reasons to ‘weed’ books from their shelves. Why is book removal so controversial?
~ Think you’ve decided what to buy? Actually, your brain is still deciding – even as you put it in your basket
~ How should I factor AI into my decision about what to study after school?
~ ‘Knowledge keeps the fires burning’: how ancient Indigenous wisdom can transform our battle against climate change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter