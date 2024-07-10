Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Atlantic Gulf Stream was unexpectedly strong during the last ice age – new study

By Jack Wharton, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Paleoceanography, UCL
David Thornalley, Professor of Ocean and Climate Science, UCL
Mark Maslin, Professor of Natural Sciences, UCL
Twenty thousand years ago the world was locked into a great ice age. Ice sheets two miles thick covered much of North America, Scandinavia and the British Isles.

Greenhouse gas concentrations were much lower, the world was 6°C colder, and because of all the water trapped in ice-sheets, the sea was at least 120 metres lower, exposing land that is submerged today. It would have been possible to walk from France to London via DoggerlandThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
