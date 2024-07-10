Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Paraguay: Senate passes bill that jeopardises defence of human rights

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International wishes to express its grave concern about a bill approved by the Paraguayan Senate today which violates the right to freedom of association and could put the country’s civil society organisations at risk, jeopardising their autonomy and their ability to obtain the necessary resources to carry out their human rights defence and promotion […] The post Paraguay: Senate passes bill that jeopardises defence of human rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
