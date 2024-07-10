Tolerance.ca
Plaid Cymru’s electoral success sets stage for 2026 Senedd election

By Anwen Elias, Reader in Politics, Aberystwyth University
Plaid Cymru – the Party of Wales – had an excellent general election. They secured four seats in Wales out of 32, increasing their share of the Welsh vote to 14.8%. That’s a rise of 4.9% compared with the 2019 general election.

While the party also won four seats in 2019, changes to electoral constituencies in Wales for this election, reducing the number from 40 to 32, meant existing seats were merged and expanded. Despite this, Plaid Cymru maintained its representation.

Two of its sitting MPs were re-elected in the newly formed constituencies of Dwyfor Meirionydd and…


© The Conversation
