Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Manifesting has a dark side – there are problems with believing our thoughts have so much power

By Laura D'Olimpio, Associate Professor of Philosophy of Education, University of Birmingham
Have you tried manifesting? It’s hard to escape on social media – the idea that you can will what you desire into reality through the power of belief. This could be financial success, romantic love or sporting glory.

Singer Dua Lipa, who headlined Glastonbury festival in June 2024, has said that performing on Friday night at the festival was “on her dream board”. “If you’re manifesting out there, be specific – because it might…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Gasolinazo': Ecuadorians march against President Daniel Noboa's raised gasoline prices
~ Double tragedy: the Zimbabwe farmers affected by illegal mining and climate change
~ African urbanisation: what can (and can’t) be learned from China about growing cities
~ Tourism development doesn’t equal bad jobs – weak government protection does
~ Euro 2024: how new psychology can help conquer the pressures of a penalty shootout
~ Why consciousness may have evolved to benefit society rather than individuals
~ Music festivals get one chance every year to make money. That’s what makes them so vulnerable
~ Gel manicures and acrylic nails might look beautiful but they come with ugly health risks
~ Boeing’s fraud case shows that some businesses are still too big to fail
~ Gaza war: ceasefire deal in the balance again as Israel presses ahead with its military campaign
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter