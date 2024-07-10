Tolerance.ca
‘Fart walk’: the health benefits of going for a walk after a meal

By Dan Baumgardt, Senior Lecturer, School of Physiology, Pharmacology and Neuroscience, University of Bristol
Mairlyn Smith, a Canadian actress and cook, recently revealed on TikTok that she and her husband go for a walk after dinner to release their pent up gases. Smith calls these post-prandial strolls “fart walks”. The hashtag is now blowing up on social media.

The purpose of a fart walk is to start the digestive process and relieve bloating, troublesome gas or the sensation of a big meal sitting in your stomach like a brick. Smith claims that a ten- to 20-minute stroll, helps you “age…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
