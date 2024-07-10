Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From robots and drones to sheep trackers, new tech can help farmers monitor and improve soil health

By Jennifer Rowntree, Associate Professor in Ecological Genetics, School of Biological and Marine Sciences, University of Plymouth
Twelve million hectares of agricultural soils are lost globally through soil degradation every year. As an ecologist, I work alongside farmers and growers in the field and have seen how farming can help solve this global soil crisis.

A report by the UK government’s Environment…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ French election: it’s impossible to know what sort of government might emerge from the current state of chaos
~ Angela Rayner’s green suit: why is it so difficult for women in power to dress ‘correctly’?
~ ‘Fart walk’: the health benefits of going for a walk after a meal
~ Does UK opera have a future to sing about?
~ The Bikeriders: a realistic depiction of the camaraderie of a motorcycle club
~ 4 books by Black Philadelphia women that depict struggle and joy in the City of Sisterly Love
~ Smaller family companies are the unexpected innovation powerhouses in many countries in the world
~ Market trust at stake: What the Supreme Court’s ruling in SEC v. Jarkesy means for investors
~ From the ’60s till now, TV news coverage of large-scale university protests doesn’t look so different
~ Surprise: American voters actually largely agree on many issues, including topics like abortion, immigration and wealth inequality
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter