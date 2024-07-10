Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
The Bikeriders: a realistic depiction of the camaraderie of a motorcycle club

By Louise Thompson, PhD Candidate, Identity of Motorcyclists, London South Bank University
As a motorcyclist and a researcher looking at the significance of motorcycle clubs in influencing motorcycle behaviour, the film The Bikeriders would seem to tick all my boxes. It’s inspired by Danny Lyons’ 1968 book of the same name, which followed the lives of the Chicago Outlaws Motorcycle Club through posed and non-posed photographs.

The movie opens with a violent confrontation in a bar in Chicago when a man refuses to take off a jacket studded with badges from his motorcycle club. This is Benny,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
