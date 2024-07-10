Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

West Africa is changing: five essential reads on breakaways from Ecowas

By Adejuwon Soyinka, Regional Editor West Africa
The Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) has been in the news lately – mostly for the wrong reasons.

The bloc is facing its biggest crisis since it was formed in 1975. Three of its 15 countries – Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali – have broken away and formed an alternative grouping, the Alliance of Sahel States.

While Ecowas


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hundreds succumb to extreme temperatures as severe heatwave engulfs Pakistan
~ How might the Melbourne factory fire affect health and the environment? An air pollution expert explains
~ Why real wages in Australia have fallen while they’ve risen in most other OECD countries
~ Thailand: Montagnard Indigenous activist must not be extradited to face torture in Viet Nam
~ Controversial hacktivists may have prompted El Salvador’s censorship of Telegram
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Fatima Payman on the challenges and opportunities of being a crossbencher
~ Fatima Payman advises Muslims: ‘Don’t establish a political party’
~ South Africa’s 2022 census may not be accurate enough for official use: demographers explain what went wrong
~ Australia has its first antisemitism special envoy, with an Islamophobia special envoy to follow. What will this mean?
~ Think you could pick a criminal suspect out of a lineup? If they’ve shaved or changed their clothes, you’d probably fail
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter