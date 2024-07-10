Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia has its first antisemitism special envoy, with an Islamophobia special envoy to follow. What will this mean?

By Matteo Vergani, Associate professor, Deakin University
Dan Goodhardt, Casual Researcher, Deakin University
Susan Carland, Discovery Early Career Researcher Award (DECRA) fellow, Monash University
In an attempt to reduce antisemitism in Australia, the government has announced a special envoy, but the appointment is not without controversy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
