Human Rights Observatory

New research shows small lifestyle changes are linked to differences in teen mental health over time

By Scarlett Smout, PhD Candidate (under examination) and Research Associate at The Matilda Centre for Research in Mental Health & Substance Use and Australia's Mental Health Think Tank, University of Sydney
Katrina Champion, Senior Research Fellow & Sydney Horizon Fellow, The Matilda Centre for Research in Mental Health and Substance Use and School of Public Health, University of Sydney
Lauren Gardner, Senior Research Fellow & Program Lead of School-Based Health Interventions, University of Sydney
On average, when looking at change between Year 7 and 10, every one-hour increase in sleep per night was linked to a 9% reduction in psychological distress.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
