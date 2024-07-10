Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cuba: Authorities must release those unjustly imprisoned and repeal repressive laws

By Amnesty International
Today, Amnesty International named teacher and political activist Pedro Albert Sánchez as a prisoner of conscience, and urged President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez to release him immediately and unconditionally. In a public statement to mark the third anniversary of the historic demonstrations of 11 and 12 July 2021, Amnesty urged the Cuban authorities to release all […] The post Cuba: Authorities must release those unjustly imprisoned and repeal repressive laws appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


