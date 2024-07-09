Tolerance.ca
Size matters: why NZ’s new housing rules risk cheap builds and shoebox apartments

By Christine McCarthy, Senior Lecturer in Interior Architecture, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Housing minister Chris Bishop says removing minimum dwelling size rules will deliver homes that are “bigger than a car”. But tiny houses might be a short-term solution that causes long-term issues.The Conversation


