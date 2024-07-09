Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Debt-disaster-debt: hurricane-damaged islands are being saddled with loans they cannot afford

By Courtney Lindsay, Senior Research Officer, Global Risks and Resilience, ODI
Emily Wilkinson, Director, Resilient and Sustainable Islands Initiative at the ODI, and Co-director, Caribbean Resilience and Recovery Knowledge Network, University of the West Indies, Mona Campus
Matt Bishop, Senior Lecturer in International Politics, University of Sheffield
Hurricane Beryl laid waste to communities – even whole islands – as it barrelled through the Caribbean over the past week. Never has such a powerful Atlantic hurricane arrived this early in the year: the ocean is usually too cool.

Smaller islands like Carriacou and Petite Martinique (population: 10,500) and Union Island (population: 3,000) have been decimated.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
