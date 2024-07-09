Debt-disaster-debt: hurricane-damaged islands are being saddled with loans they cannot afford
By Courtney Lindsay, Senior Research Officer, Global Risks and Resilience, ODI
Emily Wilkinson, Director, Resilient and Sustainable Islands Initiative at the ODI, and Co-director, Caribbean Resilience and Recovery Knowledge Network, University of the West Indies, Mona Campus
Matt Bishop, Senior Lecturer in International Politics, University of Sheffield
Hurricane Beryl laid waste to communities – even whole islands – as it barrelled through the Caribbean over the past week. Never has such a powerful Atlantic hurricane arrived this early in the year: the ocean is usually too cool.
Smaller islands like Carriacou and Petite Martinique (population: 10,500) and Union Island (population: 3,000) have been decimated.…
