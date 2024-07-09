The people we like can influence the connections our memory makes
By Ines Bramao, Senior Lecturer in Psychology , Lund University
Marius Boeltzig, PhD Candidate in Psychology, University of Münster
Mikael Johansson, Professor of Psychology, Lund University
Memory is so much more than a storage unit in our minds. The people involved in memories influence what we recall, and, as our study shows, the connections we make between memories.
Our memory helps us learn from experiences and develop new knowledge by integrating and updating information. This process goes beyond recalling individual events; it involves connecting elements from different experiences.
For example, reading about a local park cleanup by a political group in the newspaper and then…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 9, 2024