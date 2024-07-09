Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hajj in extraordinary heat: what a scholar of Islam saw in Mecca

By Ahmet T. Kuru, Professor of Political Science, Director of Center for Islamic & Arabic Studies, San Diego State University
At least 1,300 people died because of scorching heat during the Hajj pilgrimage in June 2024. It’s not the first time that such a tragic incident hit the pilgrimage. More than a thousand were killed in a heat wave in 1985, and deaths due…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Catching online scammers: our model combines data and behavioural science to map the psychological games cybercriminals play
~ Ghana is planning its first nuclear energy plant: what’s behind the decision
~ Brazil needs a new approach to climate mobility
~ Xi and Putin talk up growth of their Eurasian bloc organisation as counterweight to Nato
~ Voter turnout lowest in decades – an expected result and electoral rules may have played a role
~ Debt-disaster-debt: hurricane-damaged islands are being saddled with loans they cannot afford
~ British jails are at a breaking point – here’s how the Dutch halved their prison population
~ Businesses are harvesting our biometric data. The public needs assurances on security
~ What historic art showing open water swimming can tell us about gender, race and power
~ My Lady Jane: a new anti-history of the Tudor period that doesn’t want to be taken seriously
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter