Europe: Sweeping pattern of systematic attacks and restrictions undermine peaceful protest

By Amnesty International
Across Europe, the right of peaceful assembly is coming under severe attack as states increasingly stigmatize, criminalise and crack down on peaceful protesters, imposing unjustified and punitive restrictions and resorting to ever more repressive means to stifle dissent, said Amnesty International in a new report.  Under-protected and over-restricted: The state of the right to protest […] The post Europe: Sweeping pattern of systematic attacks and restrictions undermine peaceful protest   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International
