Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Women’s investigative journalism in Madagascar: An interview with Damy Govina

By Laura
In Madagascar, a bilingual women’s investigative media outlet, which is the first of its kind, seeks to promote independent journalism that will have a substantial impact on democracy.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ One of the last liberal universities in Russia shuts down its political science department
~ Tastes from our past can spark memories, trigger pain or boost wellbeing. Here’s how to embrace food nostalgia
~ A wildlife park has scrapped koala cuddles. Is it time for a blanket ban?
~ Alice Springs is under a snap curfew. But where’s the evidence it will actually work to reduce violence?
~ EU: ‘Reject plans to offshore asylum and safeguard refugee protection,’ say over 90 NGOs
~ From challenges to innovations, what lessons can Brisbane learn from the Paris Olympics?
~ Look up! A once-in-a-lifetime explosion is about to create a ‘new’ star in the sky
~ Maggie Beer’s aged care eating mission is feel-good TV – but is it a recipe for real change?
~ Trauma-sensitive climate change education can develop truthful hope
~ When transmission lines fell, 16 electric vehicles fed power into the grid. It showed electric vehicles can provide the backup Australia needs
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter