A wildlife park has scrapped koala cuddles. Is it time for a blanket ban?

By Edward Narayan, Senior Lecturer in Animal Science, The University of Queensland
I’ve studied stress in marsupials. Here’s why banning koala cuddles is a good idea – backed by the scientific evidence on koala handling and stress.The Conversation


