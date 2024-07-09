Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Maggie Beer’s aged care eating mission is feel-good TV – but is it a recipe for real change?

By Jade Cartwright, Associate Professor, School of Health Sciences, University of Tasmania
Anne Whitworth, Professor, School of Health Sciences, University of Tasmania
Elizabeth Oliver, Sessional Academic, Occupational Therapy, Curtin University
Lynette R. Goldberg, Associate Professor, Wicking Dementia Research Education Centre, University of Tasmania
Making meals more appealing and giving aged care residents more choice, sounds simple enough. But you need the right ingredients to make it work on a wide scale.The Conversation


