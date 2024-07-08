Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trauma-sensitive climate change education can develop truthful hope

By Nathalie Reid, Director, Child Trauma Research Centre, Sessional Lecturer Faculty of Education, University of Regina
Audrey Aamodt, Lecturer, Faculty of Education, University of Regina
Jennifer MacDonald, Professor, Department of Education, University of Regina
Summer is a time for educators and students to recharge. For educators, this opportunity to reflect and regroup often includes planning for how to support students in the next school year. It is becoming increasingly important that this support involves helping students navigate the impacts of the climate crisis.

Read more: Advice for teachers on how to use the summer to protect their hearts from burnout The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
