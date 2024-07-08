When transmission lines fell, 16 electric vehicles fed power into the grid. It showed electric vehicles can provide the backup Australia needs
By Bjorn Sturmberg, Senior Research Fellow, Battery Storage & Grid Integration Program, Australian National University
On the day of a blackout, a trial of vehicle-to-grid technology proved both the capacity of electric vehicles to support grid stability and the importance of exactly when vehicles are charged.
