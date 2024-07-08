Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

4 things to watch for as NATO leaders meet in US capital for high-stakes summit

By Garret Martin, Senior Professorial Lecturer, Co-Director Transatlantic Policy Center, American University School of International Service
The three-day meeting is touted as a time to celebrate the alliance’s 75th anniversary. But gathered leaders face serious questions that will affect NATO’s future.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
