Human Rights Observatory

Keen to be sustainable after dying? Earth to earth, cradle to compost

By Rumina Dhalla, Associate Professor, Organizational Studies and Sustainable Commerce and Director, Institute for Sustainable Commerce, University of Guelph
Stephanie M Villers, Assistant Professor - Teaching Track, Faculty of Economics, University of Waterloo
There is growing interest in sustainable death care options like human composting as an alternative to energy-intensive cremation and chemical-dependent and land-intensive burial.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
