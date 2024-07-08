‘Southerly busters’ are becoming more frequent but less severe as the climate changes, stirring up east coast weather watchers
By Milton Speer, Visiting Fellow, School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences, University of Technology Sydney
Lance M Leslie, Professor, School of Mathematical And Physical Sciences, University of Technology Sydney
Contrary to popular belief, new research shows the abrupt, often gale force wind changes known as “southerly busters” are becoming more frequent, but less severe, as the climate changes.
