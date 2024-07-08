When it comes to sustainability reporting, it depends on how serious companies are about making change
By Douglas A. Stuart, Assistant Teaching Professor of Accounting, Gustavson School of Business, University of Victoria
Irene Marie Herremans, Professor, Haskayne School of Business and School of Public Policy, University of Calgary
Many firms now report how they are doing along economic, environmental and social lines in what is called a sustainability report. But how effective are they, really?
- Monday, July 8, 2024