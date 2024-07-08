Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Euros 2024: whoever wins the football, the Turkish kebab takes the fast-food crown

By Daniel Newman, Professor of Arabic Language and Literature, Durham University
In a recent Amazon poll among its employees in European countries to mark the European football championships, the kebab appears as their favourite food, with the English beans on toast coming a distant second.

More than half of the 75,000 respondents said they partake at least once a week. And while even kebab aficionados will admit it’s hardly haute cuisine, its fan base cuts across all classes. It was reported, for instance, that one of the first things…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Kamala Harris: the top choice to replace Biden as Democratic nominee should he step aside
~ Disease has killed most of the UK’s elm trees since the 1960s – but there are signs they may be making a comeback
~ Millions benefited from mortgages fixed at low prices – now many are struggling with much higher monthly payments
~ Always Running: Luis J. Rodríguez’s memoir of gang days in LA is as relevant today as it was 30 years ago
~ ‘Whatchamacallit’, ‘gizmo’ and ‘thingamajig’: what we say when we can’t find the right word – and why
~ Labour is divided over Israel and Palestine – as prime minister, Keir Starmer has a difficult line to tread
~ IQ tests: can you improve your score by practising?
~ Paul McCartney says eye yoga stops him needing glasses – here’s the reality about ocular exercises
~ How The Bear sets up stereotypes of tough male and emotional female chefs – and then tears them down
~ We need to consider alternatives to dark matter that better explain cosmological observations
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter