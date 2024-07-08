Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Millions benefited from mortgages fixed at low prices – now many are struggling with much higher monthly payments

By Alper Kara, Professor of Banking and Finance, Brunel University London
The impact of higher mortgage costs is now biting hard. Three million UK households face the prospect of having to renew their mortgage within the next two years as their fixed-rate periods come to an end. While nearly two-thirds of all borrowers have already remortgaged at more expensive rates, a large number are still waiting to do the same.

The Bank of England’s recent financial stability report highlighted how vulnerable household budgets are to increased mortgage costs. Many…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
