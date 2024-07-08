Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Whatchamacallit’, ‘gizmo’ and ‘thingamajig’: what we say when we can’t find the right word – and why

By Ursula Kania, Senior Lecturer in English Language/Linguistics, University of Liverpool
Over 50,000 years ago, humans started speaking and we’ve not shut up since. Sometimes, though, we struggle to remember the name of an object, a place, or a person we want to talk about. The technical term for this phenomenon is “lethologica”.

While severe word-finding difficulties can be due to serious neurological issues, such as a stroke or dementia, drawing the occasional, temporary blank is very common. Unsurprisingly, stressThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Kamala Harris: the top choice to replace Biden as Democratic nominee should he step aside
~ Euros 2024: whoever wins the football, the Turkish kebab takes the fast-food crown
~ Disease has killed most of the UK’s elm trees since the 1960s – but there are signs they may be making a comeback
~ Millions benefited from mortgages fixed at low prices – now many are struggling with much higher monthly payments
~ Always Running: Luis J. Rodríguez’s memoir of gang days in LA is as relevant today as it was 30 years ago
~ Labour is divided over Israel and Palestine – as prime minister, Keir Starmer has a difficult line to tread
~ IQ tests: can you improve your score by practising?
~ Paul McCartney says eye yoga stops him needing glasses – here’s the reality about ocular exercises
~ How The Bear sets up stereotypes of tough male and emotional female chefs – and then tears them down
~ We need to consider alternatives to dark matter that better explain cosmological observations
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter