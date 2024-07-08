Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Southern Africa is seen as a leader in wildlife conservation, but its market-driven approach is deeply flawed

By Stasja Koot, Associate professor, Wageningen University
Bram Büscher, Professor of Geography, Environmental Management and Energy Studies, University of Johannesburg; Research Associate, Stellenbosch University; Professor of Sociology of Development and Change, Wageningen University
Lerato Thakholi, Lecturer in the Sociology of Development and Change Group, Wageningen University, Wageningen University
Southern Africa’s wildlife economy is often hailed as a successful model. The idea behind this model is that biodiversity and wildlife are used as the basis of sustainable economic growth, through an increase in wildlife numbers and in a country’s revenue.

But how successful has the model actually been in places like Botswana, Namibia and South Africa? We recently edited a special…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Surviving breast cancer: Nigerian women share their stories
~ Rwanda’s Tutsi minority has been in power for 30 years – but study finds ethnicity doesn’t matter to people if their needs are met
~ How the genome diversity of major crops tells the story of their evolution
~ Extreme weather in South Africa is disrupting tourism – research tracks the impact on coastal areas
~ Iran’s new reformist president offers hope to the west and cover for the conservative establishment
~ Zimbabwe: SADC Should Respond to Intensified Crackdown on Opponents
~ ‘Free at last’: Aussies respond to Julian Assange homecoming
~ Faith turns fatal as blasphemy laws ignite unchecked extremism in Pakistan
~ Serbia bans festival that enabled collaboration between artists from Serbia and Kosovo
~ Gamers from the Russian regions spend hours playing Tetris to win international tournaments
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter