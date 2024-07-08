Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Labour’s plans for border and economic security aren’t sustainable unless it takes the threat of climate change seriously

By Jack Davis, Lecturer, Department of Strategy, Enterprise and Sustainability, Manchester Metropolitan University
Kate Seymour, Lecturer in Sustainability, Manchester Metropolitan University
With a massive public mandate for change, Keir Starmer’s Labour party should adopt three key principles that acknowledge the global gravity of our approaching climate disaster.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
