Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

To boost the economy, Labour cannot afford to duck these four expensive challenges

By Steve Schifferes, Honorary Research Fellow, City Political Economy Research Centre, City, University of London
Labour has come to power with a mandate for change and big ambitions to grow the economy and rebuild public services. It wants to move swiftly to implement its early pledges while keeping within its self-imposed spending limits.

But in the longer term, to achieve its broader goals Labour is going to have to address four key issues that have bedevilled successive governments: social care, council housing, university funding, and poverty.

They are difficult because solutions will require a long-term commitment of resources, and there will be political costs as well as benefits…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
