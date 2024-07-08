Tolerance.ca
Starmer must seize the chance to rethink the UK-Europe relationship – here’s how he can do it

By Nick Whittaker, Subject Lead in Social Sciences & Law, University of Sussex
In the first general election since the UK officially left the EU, both Labour and Conservative leaders were conspicuously mute about Brexit. There have been some vague aspirations to “seize its opportunities” or “make it work”, but otherwise, nothing.

As prime minister, Keir Starmer will have to deal with it, particularly as more Britons now found the negatives of leaving the EU outweigh the positives. In a January survey, a majority supported rejoining.

Brexit has…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
