Human Rights Observatory

Why the Olympic Games are a ‘civil religious’ ceremony with a global congregation

By Terry Shoemaker, Associate Teaching Professor in Religious Studies, Arizona State University
Sporting events form a vital space where Americans display their ‘civil religious devotion,’ according to a scholar of religion and sports.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
