Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nevada is a battleground state – and may be a bellwether of more extreme partisanship

By Thom Reilly, Professor & Co-Director, Center for an Independent and Sustainable Democracy, School of Public Affairs, Arizona State University
From one perspective, Nevada's political history is balanced. From another, it's s pendulum swinging back and forth as people split their votes across party lines.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
